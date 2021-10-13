A "Coming soon!" sign hangs along Cobb Parkway in front of an Aldi grocery store being constructed in the background. The store across from the Marietta Diner will be the county's seventh Aldi location.
Workers make progress on the Aldi under construction at 249 Cobb Parkway in Marietta on Wednesday afternoon.
MARIETTA — The approximately 20,000-square-foot building that will soon be an Aldi grocery store is beginning to take shape on Cobb Parkway, across the road from the Marietta Diner.
A "Coming soon!" sign hung along the roadway Wednesday afternoon at 249 Cobb Parkway, where Cobb's seventh Aldi will open.
Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton said Aldi has not given the city an expected completion date, and representatives of Aldi did not respond to a request for updates on the Cobb Parkway store's progress or when it may open.
The property was formerly occupied by Houston Brothers Inc., a used car dealer. It was sold to Aldi in April at a price of $3.2 million, according to Cobb County property records.
The store will be accessible from Cobb Parkway and from the rear on Frey’s Gin Road, according to a site plan.
The nearest Aldi location to the new store is on Roswell Road in the East Lake shopping center. Other nearby locations are one near Town Center and one on Powder Springs Street southwest of Marietta. There is an Aldi in Mableton, in Cumberland and in Kennesaw.
The German grocery company announced in February that it plans to open about 100 new stores in the U.S. in 2021. The chain currently has more than 2,000 stores in the U.S.
