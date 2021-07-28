Eight months after shelving a proposal to ban the bow hunting of deer in the City of Marietta, the City Council revisited the idea Tuesday night.
The issue stems from incidents where injured, arrow-stricken deer have been spotted in people’s yards. Councilman Johnny Walker first proposed a ban on bow hunting last year, but the issue was put on hold in November 2020 to allow city staff time to discuss it with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which enforces state law regulating hunting.
To walk the line between state law, which governs hunting, and “reasonable use restrictions” on firing weapons in Marietta, city staff crafted a “wholesale rewrite” of the ordinance in question, Rich Buss, director of parks and recreation, said.
Under the current city ordinance, guns, including air guns, cannot be fired in city, except at indoor ranges, in self-defense or by law enforcement. The ordinance does not address hunting or restrict weapons such as bows and arrows or crossbows.
Per state law, municipalities “can't say you can't shoot a deer,” Buss told the council. “But we can say how that equipment is used within the city limits that may prevent a shooting of a deer.”
The new ordinance, written Development Services Director Rusty Roth, borrows language from other metro Atlanta cities that have sought to tamp down hunting without violating hunting rights enshrined in state law.
Under the proposed ordinance, people could not fire a gun, air gun, BB gun, bow and arrow or crossbow into a house, vehicle or a building used for “the assembly of people,” toward or from a vehicle, or toward a “habitable structure.” It would also ban shooting within 100 yards of an occupied building or on land owned by another person without written permission. Shooting would be banned across or along a public right-of-way, such as streets or sidewalks, when done randomly or directed toward any person, target or other object.
Exceptions would remain for law enforcement, indoor shooting ranges, destruction of dangerous animals, “lawful nuisance wildlife abatement,” lawful trapping, firing blanks for entertainment/ceremonial purposes and self-defense.
The new ordinance would also outlaw firing such weapons under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“I don't think you're violating anything if you go ahead and put reasonable use restrictions in there that you feel are good for public safety, because of the density of the developments that we have,” City Manager Bill Bruton said.
Council members debated exactly what those reasonable use restrictions should be. Councilman Grif Chalfant took issue with using the same ordinance to regulate everything from BB guns to crossbows to AR-15 rifles.
“You’re combining all these things into one thing, that’s not right … I just think this is way off base here,” Chalfant said.
Buss noted that bow hunting season for deer begins in September in Georgia, meaning the council will need to move quickly if it wants to restrict weapon use in the upcoming season. Nevertheless, the council's Judicial/Legislative Committee, consisting of committee Chairman Andy Morris and members Cheryl Richardson and Joseph Goldstein, voted unanimously to table the issue for a month.
Most council members, though, did express support for some sort of restrictions. Walker said Marietta children don’t need to see a wounded animal in their yard. Richardson was more worried about safety, should an archer miss, or pick the wrong target.
“I’m more worried about my neighbor staking a shot out of his window, something that looks like a deer, that turns out to be my Rottweiler,” Richardson said.
