Average ACT scores in the Marietta City School District have dropped slightly over last school year, according to state data released Wednesday.
Marietta's average ACT composite of 20.8 in the 2018-19 school year, four-tenths of a point lower than the 2017-18 average of 21.2.
The district’s average score sits six-tenths of a point below the state average, and just above the national average of 20.7. By comparison, the neighboring Cobb School District's ACT scores rose this year from 22.8 to 23.
The ACT is made up of English, math, reading, science and an optional writing section, with each scored on a 36-point scale. Scores for the four required sections are averaged to determine a composite score, and a perfect score is also 36.
A total of 213 Marietta students took the ACT in the 2018-19 school year, the most in the last six school years. The previous year saw 210 students take the test.
Two seniors, Marcos Rios and Emily Howard, scored a perfect 36, the district reports.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the district is exploring why scores have dipped back to their 2016-17 averages. He also said while he is pleased with the increase in students taking the test, participation didn't increase at the same rate as on the SAT.
Marietta City Schools’ SAT scores dropped 16 points from last year, from 1072 to 1056, the Georgia Department of Education reports.
"We've been interviewing some students as we try to better understand this senior class report," Rivera said.
Marietta High School's SAT scores also fell this year from 1072 to 1056 unlike the Cobb School District, which rose from 1107 to 1114.
In fall 2017, Marietta instituted a for-credit ACT and SAT prep course, taught by a private ACT prep company, Applerouth, to encourage and better prepare students to take the test. Rivera said in its first year, that worked — from school year 2016-17 to 2017-18, the district saw an increase of 0.4 points.
What district officials are concerned about after the latest release of scores, Rivera said, is whether they have encouraged students to take the test too many times. The state's data only records each students' scores on their final attempt, he said.
"Part of what I'm concerned about is that the pendulum may have swung too far, regarding students taking the ACT," Rivera said. "We see a significant spike in the number of times the kids are taking the ACT. ... I talked to a child who took the ACT six times."
In that instance, the student scored highest on their third attempt, he said.
The superintendent said district officials had a meeting with Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball and the test prep company Applerouth to find out if they have encouraged students to take the ACT to a point of test fatigue and, therefore, diminishing returns.
"I am pleased we had more kids take the test. What I need to better understand is how do we help them increase their scores?" he said.
But Rivera said there are silver linings.
The district saw some gains, including where Hispanic students increased their scores by four-tenths of a point over last year, he said.
The ACT has also announced changes to its test, beginning in September 2020.
Among those changes is the implementation of a "superscore." The superscore combines the highest section scores from each attempt on the ACT to create the highest possible composite score for that student, according to ACT, the nonprofit maker of the test used nationwide in college admissions.
That, plus the fact that students will be able to retake individual sections to improve their scores instead of taking the entire test should address the concerns of the Marietta district, Rivera said.
"The idea that we can superscore, the idea that students can retake specific sections, I think at the end of the day, it's good for kids," he said. "I am hopeful that we're going to see a bump in scores (next year)."
