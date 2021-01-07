Caleb Anderson, age 12, has big dreams, including interning with Elon Musk and sending astronauts to Mars.
Unlike most 12-year-olds, achieving those goals may be in the near future — he's wrapping up his sophomore year at Chattahoochee Technical College and starting at Georgia Tech in the fall semester.
The Marietta resident has always been a fast learner, his mother, Claire Anderson told the MDJ. At about four weeks old, Caleb was mimicking her speech, although he couldn't form words yet. When he was three months, she started teaching him sign language, and within a few months he was signing 250 words. Caleb was reading at 11 months.
"I knew early, and I documented all this on YouTube...because I was like, there’s no way people are going to believe this child is able to do these things," she said.
In a 2009 video on the Caleb Anderson and Family YouTube channel, an infant Caleb is seen reading words aloud as his mother writes them on a whiteboard: "shoes," "girl," "more," signing some of them as he reads.
"Basically, I learn quicker than a lot of other children. My brain makes connections faster with the outside world," Caleb said.
Caleb started out in first grade at age 2 at the former Shreiner Academy in east Cobb, taking classical reading and math. He transferred to Cordis Academy, now Marietta Masters Academy, and took online classes from Johns Hopkins University and Stanford University, his mother said.
To get a curriculum challenging enough for her son and to connect him with other children like him, Anderson established her own private school in 2015, the Atlanta Gifted Academy. There, she offered multiple advanced courses, including some through a partnership with Kennesaw State University, and grew the program from two to about 30 students until the school closed in 2018. By then, it had become financially draining, and Anderson decided she wanted more time with her family, she said.
Perhaps his most challenging years were the two years right after that, not because of academics but because he entered seventh and eighth grade at larger private schools as a much younger student than his classmates.
"A lot of people looked down on me, they didn’t respect me as one of their peers," he said.
At Chattahoochee Tech, he's had a much better experience, taking classes via dual enrollment and getting high school credit at the same time.
"It was a little bit weird at first, but I got used to it after the first semester. It actually became fun. I’m learning a lot more than I would have thought, more than I did in previous schools," he said. "The kids are also really accepting of me. They treat me as one of their peers and they don’t push me aside."
Caleb plans to study aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech. He's always loved space, he said, and wants to be an engineer who sends astronauts to Mars and other planets.
"I've always been fascinated with space; I’ve always been fascinated with stars. I've always loved that there are other planets out there," he said. "Aerospace engineers are the people who get people to the stars, the moon. And I really want to be one of those people."
The 12-year-old said he wants to do an internship at SpaceX, and hopes to help expand the space company's Falcon rocket program.
In his journey, he's already attracted the attention and support from celebrities and industry leaders. Steve Harvey committed to pay for Caleb's final year at Chatt Tech, and for Christmas the comedian and television host gave him a Macbook Pro. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun gave him a replica of one of the company's space capsules.
What's Caleb's advice for other kids?
"My advice would be not to let people tell you what you can and can’t do. That’s just a reflection of them, because there are things that they can’t do, and they think if they push it on others, nobody can do it," he said. "You should do what you want, and you should do what you enjoy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.