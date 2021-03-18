A 10-year-old in Marietta has self-published a book that he hopes will help support efforts against climate change.
Sirish Subash, who is in fourth grade at the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, released his first book, "Carbon Block Puzzle," this month at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. His school held a book signing for him Monday.
The book explains the basic science of climate change through the mobile game Block Puzzle, a Tetris-like puzzle solver involving fitting shapes together.
The book also describes the effects of climate change and encourages people to prevent it, the author said.
Subash said he was first inspired to write the book after watching the documentary "Before the Flood" featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. He worked on the book for about two years.
"Climate change is an issue that has huge impacts on the future of Earth," he said. "If we don't take action to prevent it now, we might not have a chance to save humanity from it."
Subash's father, Subash Arumugam, said his son had a specific vision for his book early on and saw it through to completion, including designing the book cover. His mother, Devi Thulasiraman, said he made sure the writing for the book was in his own words.
"I'm really proud to see this," Arumugam said.
The Marietta Center for Advanced Academics was the first customer for the book, after the author's parents. Principal Tricia Patterson said she bought 14 copies – two for the school and one for each of the libraries in Marietta City Schools.
"It doesn't surprise me in the least because he's brighter than any student I've ever worked with," she said. "It's so neat for him...He'll be successful at all he does, but he's so humble, that's the best part. His personality is just amazing."
The young author said he already has "ideas on the drawing board" for a second book, which will be a fictional novel set in a future world where climate change has not been stopped.
"Carbon Block Puzzle" is $15.99 for a print copy and $3.99 on Kindle.
