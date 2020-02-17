A 90-year-old Marietta woman was hospitalized after falling out of bed while her caregiver was passed out drunk at her home, according to Cobb County police.
That caregiver, 55-year-old Tracy Sanders, is now in the county jail facing charges of neglecting an elderly or disabled person and reckless conduct, records show.
Sanders, listed by Cobb authorities as both Tracy Alexander Sanders and Tracy Ann Sanders, was arrested at a house on Rebel Ridge Drive in northeast Marietta, off Merritt Road near Lockheed Elementary School, just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, per her arrest warrant and jail record.
Police said that home is where the 90-year-old victim, who is bedridden, fell out of bed sometime overnight and lay injured and disabled on the floor for several hours while Sanders, who was employed to look after her, was passed out from intoxication.
Sanders didn’t wake to loud alarms continuously sounding to indicate the elderly woman had fallen out of bed, police said. Nor did she respond to “calls, knocking on doors and ringing of the doorbell multiple times,” as stated in Sanders’ arrest warrant.
Even when someone broke down a door to enter the house, Sanders still lay asleep, police said.
“Once located (the 90-year-old woman) had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance for dehydration and fall injuries,” Sanders’ warrant states, adding “such disregard constituted a gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would have exercised in the situation.”
Police said Sanders spent multiple hours at a neighbor’s house drinking alcohol, leaving the bedridden hospice patient alone, and that Sanders failed to check on the elderly woman through the night.
Officers also accused Sanders of taking some of the patient’s prescribed medications.
Sanders “did have control” of the woman’s Trazadone and Clonazepam, police said, “that had twelve doses missing when in fact the prescription should have only had six doses given.”
Sanders is subject to a $7,500 bond order but remains in custody, per her jail record, which also shows she lives at the Rebel Ridge Drive house but is originally from North Carolina.
Her warrant lists a home address in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
