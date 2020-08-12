Jason Marbutt was leading in the polls for the last open seat on the Cobb County Superior Court as of press time.
As of midnight, with 98% of precincts reporting, Marbutt had 30,142 votes, or 55.98% of the vote over Greg Shenton’s 23,705 votes.
Some absentee ballots had yet to be counted. All results are unofficial until certified by the elections board on August 20.
Marbutt, a senior assistant district attorney, told the MDJ he’s confident about the campaign he ran, and thanked his wife for her support.
“My wife was my secret weapon, but the secret’s now out. She’s just awesome, super smart, a hard worker, and has given me all the support that I need,” he said. “You can’t run a campaign without the support of your family members. They’re going to be there through the highs and the lows to help talk through things. It’s just great to have a partner like her to work with me and to help me manage the complexity of a campaign that is countywide for a county our size.”
He added that he’s listened to recent discussions about reforms to the criminal justice system.
“I want people to know that I’ve listened, that I understand sort of what folks are talking about. I absolutely am committed to equal justice for all while also maintaining a healthy respect for the laws that we have and the Constitution that we have,” he said.
Shenton, who owns a law firm on Marietta Square, credited his team with reaching out to a lot of people and doing a lot of work in the six months since he announced his candidacy.
“The most important thing was just being true to myself, not putting on a facade but just being who I am. People can sniff out a lack of authenticity very quickly. And second, really it was the consistency of my message,” he said. “What I would like for people to take away from my campaign is the importance of putting your community and putting others first. I have been engaged with service my entire life, and I’ve tried to run a campaign that reflected the importance of service in my life.”
Both candidates, who are newcomers to politics, said they had been on the receiving end of personal attacks, which added to the stress of running a campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the June 9 election, Marbutt earned 39% of the vote and Shenton earned 32.5%. The two edged out John Greco, who had 28.4% of the 152,601 ballots.
Marbutt collected endorsements from Cobb Solicitor Barry Morgan and Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, and financial support from former Cobb District Attorney Pat Head.
Shenton has received campaign contributions from former Gov. Roy Barnes, and he’s also gotten support from tenant’s rights activist Monica DeLancy.
Cobb County State CourtIn the runoff state court race for Post 6, as of midnight, with 98% of precincts reporting, Diana Simmons had a slight lead over Trina Griffths with 27,543 votes, or 51.36%. Griffiths had 26,087 votes.
Griffiths is a criminal defense attorney and Simmons is a Cobb County assistant solicitor general.
Griffiths said she feels “blessed,” and that she’s had many good conversations with Cobb voters, though the pandemic set her campaign back for a couple of months during the height of shutdowns in the spring.
“I didn’t do anything campaign related, because I didn’t feel like it was right, calling people at their homes, not knowing what they were dealing with,” she said.
Simmons said that some of her strengths have been focusing on building relationships rather than gathering votes, and a visible presence during campaigning.
“I think what has made my campaign successful has been putting in the work. I have worked sunup to sundown many days, waving signs in all corners of the county. I think letting people see you put in the work yourself is important,” she said.
In the June election, Griffiths led the then six-candidate pool with 36,819 votes, or 23.26%. Simmons received 35,611 votes, or 22.5% of the vote.
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Democratic primaryIn the Democratic primary for Cobb Superior Court Clerk, as of midnight with 98% of precincts reporting, Connie Taylor had an overwhelming lead over Nancy Syrop, with 62.38% of the vote. Taylor and Syrop earned 17,492 and 10,548 votes, respectively.
The primary winner will face off against Republican incumbent Rebecca Keaton in November.
Syrop is an attorney and Taylor is a real estate broker.
