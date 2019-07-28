Thursday is the start of a new school year for Marietta City and Cobb County Schools, and one local church is sending its kids back to school with some divine protection.
Maple Avenue United Methodist Church in Marietta held a Blessing of the Backpacks during Sunday service, where new and returning school kids came to the front and Pastor Joshua Roberts prayed over each one of them.
Roberts, who took over at the church about six weeks ago from retired Senior Pastor Jim Moore, said the idea is to start the kids off on a good foot with the knowledge that they have the support of their church community.
“It’s something we’ve done at other churches that I’ve served, and it’s a great thing that the church to rally around our students as they get ready to go back to school,” he said. “It’s an extreme blessing for me as a pastor to be able to offer that prayer.”
The kids also got a little tag to attach to their backpacks.
“It will remind you every day, especially if you’re having a tough day, you can look at that little tag on your backpack and know there are tons of people here at the church that know you and pray for you throughout the year,” Roberts told them.
The blessees ranged in age from babies to college students. Some of the younger kids cooed and fidgeted while the older students were able to pay closer attention.
One local teacher got in on the action as well.
Roberts saw Chalker Elementary music teacher Erin Collins sitting in the pews and approached her to deliver a prayer for her to have a good year as well.
Speaking after the service, Collins said two of her own children got blessings too. She hopes that will help set their minds at ease when they start classes Thursday.
“I think it’s good for the kids,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of unknowns for them, and I think I would have enjoyed being there and knowing that there’s a whole community of grownups that are behind me.”
Rising Kennesaw Mountain senior Noah Varsalona said he’s getting ready for a big year of studying and applying to colleges, and he likes the idea of starting the year out with a blessing.
“I think the power behind it will help me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.