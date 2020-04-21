Churches and other places of worship in Georgia will soon again be allowed to meet in-person so long as they can maintain physical distance between worshipers, but many in Cobb County are not taking the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to reopen some businesses starting Friday. Worshipers will be allowed to gather if they can follow social distancing guidelines. Church leaders told the Marietta Daily Journal that they're sticking to virtual services only until further notice, and some are waiting for new evidence from public health officials that it's safe to meet in-person again, while others are seeking more guidance from regional church officials or the state government.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta is continuing to hold its Masses online only, until there is more guidance from the Archdiocese of Atlanta and from the governor, said Msgr. John Walsh, the pastor at the church. The church used to hold eight Sunday Masses and now broadcasts two: one in English and one in Spanish.
"We’re going to be slow opening up," he said. "I don’t know how you work something like that. You have to have spacing, but if people show up, and if you have 50 people inside, can you turn people away? Until we can resolve it in a better way, we’re going to hold off and have services online."
In the meantime, only a few people are at the church, priests, staff members, and the few volunteers that help out in the church's food pantry Mondays and Wednesdays.
Walsh praised the efforts of those working at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, which is just a block away and across the street from the church's campus.
"We’re getting tired, but at the same time I hope we don’t go back prematurely. All these people that have done so much across the street, doctors, nurses, they’re working so hard. If we were to go back too early, it could undo a lot of the great work," the priest said. "It's a hard call for the governor right now. I’m sure he’s taking advice on what to do right now, people are helping him make a decision."
Ike Reighard, pastor of Piedmont Church in Marietta and CEO of MUST Ministries, said his church is also staying online only. He also is looking for more advice from the state government.
"I applaud the governor saying that churches would be opening back up, but what I didn't hear was, what are the restrictions going to be on the size of the gatherings? Is that going to be an issue? Are you going to have to base it on the square footage of your building to keep 6 feet social distance?" he said. "We anticipate at some point we will reopen, but we want to know what the requirements are going to be so we can not only be a good church, but a good neighbor."
In a typical week, about a thousand people pass through Piedmont's doors, Reighard said. He said when the church does reopen, he and other church leaders are considering adding worship services to reduce crowd sizes and making changes to children's programs.
At Temple Kol Emeth, a Reform synagogue in east Cobb, leaders won't be making any decisions on whether to meet in person for at least a few more weeks, said Jon Worly, the synagogue's vice president of communications.
"We’re keeping the status quo, we’re doing everything online, and we have a committee that’s going to take a look at things probably in mid-May and see how we’re going to move forward," he said. "We think data-driven decisions is the way to look at it."
First Presbyterian Church of Marietta is also holding online-only services for the foreseeable future. Church leaders may soon discuss what reopening could look like, but there are no plans to start meeting in person any time soon, said senior pastor the Rev. Joe Evans.
"We won’t jump to have worship services. Even though we’re looking forward to gathering very much, the health of the congregation is too important," he said.
St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta will continue to only offer worship services and children's programs online until their bishop issues further guidance.
"We are waiting for clarification from our bishop, after which we will be able to say whether and when we can return to worship in church," said Amy Goetze, the church's communications director.
Congregation Ner Tamid is still holding Shabbat services, as well as educational programs and social gatherings, online rather than in-person, Rabbi Joseph Prass said. The congregational services are streamed from the rabbi's home, and those watching can follow along with readings from the prayer book during the livestream.
"While we understand that the governor has given the green light for us to gather, we are currently focused on the continued social distancing he also recommended. The health of our members is our highest concern, so for now, we will not be asking our congregation to gather together and which might unknowingly risk the health of anyone," he said in an email to the MDJ. "As the picture continues to become clearer about the risk factors, we will reassess and look forward to being together again."
