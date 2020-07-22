The Mansour Conference Center, which houses several Cobb nonprofits, will close at the end of the month, according to its owner, the Center for Family Resources.
The building has been owned and operated by the Center for Family Resources, a nonprofit, since 2005.
“Over the past 15 years, this vision has been realized by hosting countless community events and housing numerous nonprofit partner agencies, including our longest standing tenants, Disabled American Veterans, Sheltering Arms, the CFR and United Way of Greater Atlanta,” Center for Family Resources CEO Melanie Kagan said in a news release Wednesday.
The Mansour Center will close permanently, according to the release, which cited the building's sale to an unnamed buyer. Kagan declined to share the buyer's name, saying they have asked "to not be named just yet."
The Center for Family Resources will stay in the building through the end of October, she added, and has not yet found a new headquarters.
The center has hosted more than 350 events and 12,000 people annually, according to the release.
Organizations that have used its space include the Stamp Dealers Association of GA, Cobb County Bar Association and Bob Barr’s Presidential Campaign Party. It has also hosted trainings, birthday parties, anniversaries, cyber-Academy GED testing and church services.
The building was named after John and Myrna Mansour, longtime volunteers for and donors to the Center for Family Resources.
