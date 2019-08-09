Sprayberry High School was placed on alert on Friday afternoon when an intoxicated man was discovered with a weapon as he entered school grounds from the sidewalk, according to the Cobb County School District.
The man, who police have not yet identified, was arrested and the district will be pursuing charges against him, said Nan Kiel, a spokeswoman for Cobb County schools.
In a letter sent to parents, Sprayberry Principal Sara Griffin said the man was confronted by school staff as he arrived on campus and was immediately arrested by school district police when the weapon was found during questioning.
“The incident did not disrupt the school day, at no time were students threatened or in danger,” Griffin wrote in the letter obtained by the MDJ. “The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we will continue to remain vigilant in ensuring our campus security.”
David Chastain, chairman of the Cobb school board, represents the post including Sprayberry. He said, from what he understood, the man arrested on campus was taking a shortcut across school grounds, and it was thanks to an “alert employee” and the school resource officer that the incident was handled exactly as it should have been.
“This poor chap just picked the wrong piece of property to take a shortcut on,” Chastain said. “But the guy had no business being on school property.”
