The man police say shot into a neighbor's Marietta home after being told he wasn't allowed into a party has been captured in Arkansas, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Authorities announced late Tuesday that Cody Demmitt had been captured. The announcement came three days after police say he injured one man when he shot "multiple rounds" into a home on Westchase Drive at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
When police arrived at the home on Saturday, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Officer S.A. Barner, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.
Barner said that man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said Demmitt fled the scene before police arrived.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.