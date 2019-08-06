An 18-year-old Powder Springs man faces felony burglary and other charges after police say he broke into Hillgrove High School and urinated on its logo near the campus courtyard.
Jason Matthew Rangel spent two days in custody at the Cobb County jail before being released Thursday on a $5,000 bond, charged with misdemeanor counts of trespass and public indecency as well as felony burglary, jail records show.
Rangel’s listed home is on Brookton Square, just 1,000 feet from the high school at 4165 Luther Ward Road, off Midway Road.
The Cobb County School District has not said whether Rangel is a past or present student of Hillgrove High.
His July 30 arrest warrant states he climbed a rear fence near the school’s cafeteria just after 3 a.m. on July 24 and entered a school building, after which he urinated on the school logo near the campus courtyard.
Police say Rangel also entered the rear of the school through an unsecured door at 3:27 a.m. on July 24, setting off the burglar alarm.
Police responded, but Rangel had left the school building by the time officers arrived, the warrant states, adding that Rangel returned to the school and entered several classrooms after police left the campus.
“Said accused did remove a baseball style cap from one classroom, and was observed on the school security camera wearing the cap as he exited the classroom,” the warrant states.
Rangel was arrested by Cobb Sheriff’s deputies on July 30.
