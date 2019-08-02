A Tuesday night traffic stop in Powder Springs ended behind bars for a Villa Rica man who threw a bag of crystal methamphetamine out the window of his truck before pulling over for officers, police say.
Harold Robert Blythe, 40, remains in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail after being arrested July 23 by Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies.
Blythe faces three felonies of trafficking illegal drugs, possessing methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, as well as three misdemeanors of abandoning illegal drugs, fleeing police and driving without wearing a seatbelt, jail records show.
He was apprehended just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Millers Creek Drive in Powder Springs.
Blythe’s arrest warrant states he was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck without a seatbelt when officers activated their patrol car lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop.
Instead of pulling straight over, Blythe continued driving and threw a bag containing just over 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine out the window and into the roadside brush, police claim.
He was stopped when officers pulled their patrol car in front of his vehicle, blocking his path, the warrant states.
Crystal methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, is worth about $80 per gram on the street, making the amount police say Blythe had worth around $4,480.
