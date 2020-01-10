A man was shot in the neck while shielding a one-year-old from a bullet during a shooting at an apartment complex in south Marietta on Monday, authorities say.
The baby was in the line of fire, alongside several adults, at an apartment in The Life at Windy Hill complex on Hammondton Road when the suspect Rayon Kevin Clarke fired several rounds from a handgun just before 2 p.m., his arrest warrant states.
Clarke, who lives at the apartment complex, off Favor Road in between Windy Hill and Smyrna Powder Springs roads, was taken into custody after the incident, records show.
He faces five felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and a sixth felony of possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to his warrant.
Clarke does not have a publicly available jail record in Cobb, a search revealed.
Authorities said he was driving a white 2016 Nissan Altima when he arrived at the shooting location in the apartment complex around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Clarke verbally confronted one male victim, then fired an unknown number of shots at that person, authorities say. The male victim returned fire on Clarke, shooting Clarke twice in the right arm, the warrant shows.
There were three others in the line of fire, as well as the baby, which was on the balcony of a second-floor apartment, per the warrant.
“The juvenile was shielded by an involved party, who subsequently received one gunshot wound to the neck as a result,” the warrant states.
The other victims named in the warrant were almost struck by bullets, authorities allege.
Clarke’s warrant shows he was not eligible for cash bond at the time of his arrest.
