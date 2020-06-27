A man who walked into a Cherokee County convenience story late Friday night and collapsed, later died from the single gunshot wound he had suffered before walking into the store, authorities said.
According to Capt. Jay Baker, spokesman for the Cherokee Sheriff's Office:
Investigators have determined the victim, whose named has not been released, was shot while on the sidewalk outside the Hamilton Inn located directly across the street from the store where he collapsed.
No arrests have yet been made and investigators are asking for anyone who may have information to contact them.
The incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Friday when deputies responded to a call for help regarding a person shot. The victim was a 41-year-old man who had walked into the Squares convenience store at 6080 Ga. Highway 92 in Acworth. The man had suffered one gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he later died.
Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the incident should call 911.
