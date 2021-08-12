A man was shot Thursday morning on the breezeway outside of a room at the Motel 6 at Delk Road and I-75 in Marietta, police say.
At about 8:05 a.m., Marietta Police received a 911 call about a man with a gunshot wound at the motel, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy. Officers arrived at the motel within a minute of the report, and found a 38-year-old Black male lying on the outdoor breezeway outside room 503.
The man, whose name has not been released pending notification of his family, was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
"He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported," McPhilamy said.
Investigators are on-scene working to obtain a description of a suspect and identify a motive.
