A man who answered the front door of a home in Mableton Sunday died from gunfire, police report.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot around noon Sunday. According to witnesses, a black male arrived at a home on Queens Mill Road and knocked on the front door. When Donnell Joseph Diggins, 30, opened the door, he was shot.
Diggins was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he died, Cobb County Police Department said in a statement.
The suspect fled into a black vehicle, shooting at the residence while driving away, police said.
The case remains under investigation.
