A Cobb police officer shot a man who allegedly attacked officers and employees at a Publix in east Cobb Sunday morning, according to Cobb police.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating, and has confirmed the male suspect involved is 22-year-old Jeffery Thomas Moore, of Woodstock.
Police received a call just after 7 a.m. regarding a man attacking employees at a Publix supermarket in Roswell, at the intersection of Sandy Plains and Woodstock roads, Cobb County Police Department spokesman Wayne Delk said in a news release.
When officers arrived, the man was gone, but more calls came in as the man allegedly attacked people in nearby parking lots. When officers found him, he attacked them, too, according to the release.
He fled on foot but was found hiding in the yard of a home on Bedell Road.
"While attempting to take Moore into custody, he was not compliant and officers attempted to tase Moore. During the incident, an officer fired his weapon, striking Moore," stated a separate release from the GBI.
The man fled a third time but was eventually found in a wooded area after a search conducted by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Roswell Police, Georgia State Patrol, and officers from Cobb Police precincts 4 and 1.
The man was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as was a Cobb police officer injured in the first altercation with the man. The officer has since been released.
Per Cobb County Police Department protocols, the incident, an officer involved shooting, will be investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Moore has been charged with four misdemeanors -- two counts each of simple assault and simple battery -- and one felony, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
