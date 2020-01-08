A man was arrested at a Marietta hospital after shooting himself in the thigh while attempting to shoot another man at a Powder Springs home, authorities allege.
William Charles Hampton, 55, was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta early Saturday morning after being shot in the upper right thigh between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., records show.
Hampton’s arrest warrant states he went to a woman’s home on Vine Ridge Drive in Powder Springs, off New MacLand Road about a mile from McEachern High School, in the middle of the night, entering the residence without permission.
When asked by a witness to leave the property, Hampton pulled a Glock 9mm handgun from his right side, the warrant states.
Around the same time, a male at the house grabbed Hampton from behind, holding down Hampton’s right arm, and the gun, to avoid being shot, authorities said.
“The firearm went off striking the accused in the upper right thigh,” Hampton’s warrant states.
Authorities said Hampton did not have permission to be at the property and remained on site after being asked six or seven times by the owner to leave.
He faces a single felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, records show.
Hampton, originally from New Jersey, was arrested by Cobb sheriff's deputies and booked into the Cobb County jail about midday Saturday, and spent just under 12 hours in custody before being released around 11:30 p.m. on a $20,000 bond order, his jail record shows.
There are two home addresses on record in Cobb for Hampton, in Atlanta and McDonough.
