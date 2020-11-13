A Covington man is charged with shooting at a Cobb County house with multiple people in it after a woman told him to leave.
According to Cobb County police, Marvin Ray Goodman, 27, of Covington, was at an Airbnb house on Valley View Drive in east Cobb on Saturday night when a woman there asked his girlfriend to tell him to leave because she didn't like how he was treating her.
Goodman "got upset" and left, according to his arrest warrant, and shot at the house with at least six people in it.
The girlfriend was not inside when Goodman fired at the house, police said, and the two left in separate vehicles.
Four shell casings were later found in the road in front of the house, an officer said in the warrant.
Goodman, who is charged with aggravated assault, was arrested late Sunday and booked into the Cobb County jail, records show. He was released Monday on a $16,720 bond.
Wow, looking at the picture, I never would have thought it.
