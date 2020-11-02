Police are seeking to identify a driver who hit a pedestrian, leaving him seriously injured Saturday night.
According to Cobb County Police Department, at 9:40 p.m. a pedestrian was hit by a car in the southbound lanes of C.H. James Parkway near Hill Road in Powder Springs city limits. The driver, who has not been identified, left the scene.
The pedestrian, Austin B. Holland, 22, of Acworth, was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.
Powder Springs Police Department and Cobb police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
