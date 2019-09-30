UPDATED
Kennesaw police shot a man they say threatened them with a weapon as they were responding to a domestic dispute at a house on Sunday night.
The man shot by Kennesaw police is now reportedly recovering in the hospital.
Officer Scott Luther, of the Kennesaw Police Department, told the MDJ officers were called to a domestic dispute between the man and his sister around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Within minutes of the 911 call, officers were on the scene at a house on Lone Oak Trail, off Jiles Road, Luther said.
The man fled into the basement of the house when officers arrived, he said.
Police ordered him to come out of his hiding spot in the basement, and he appeared, brandishing a weapon.
Luther would not say what the weapon was.
Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon several times, and shot him when he did not comply.
They found a weapon on site after the man was transported to the hospital.
Luther did not say whether the man was shot more than once, or whether more than one Kennesaw police officer fired at him.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed it is reviewing the officer involved shooting, the 64th such incident the state agency has been asked to investigate this year.
The GBI posted on Twitter that it was on the way to the scene of the shooting around 7 p.m.
“The GBI has been requested by Kennesaw Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. We are gathering details and agents are en route,” the GBI’s tweet stated.
Later in the evening, around 10:40 p.m., Kennesaw police notified the public of the shooting on its Facebook page.
“Upon arrival, the subject presented a threat. Officers opened fire striking the subject,” the department’s post stated, adding that no police officers were injured in the incident.
“The subject was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. His condition is not known at this time,” Kennesaw police said.
Return for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.