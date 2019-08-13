A 56-year-old man has been living in the attic and basement of a Marietta church deemed uninhabitable by code enforcement, because the property owner felt sorry for him, police say.
Mondre Lamar Clinton was arrested by Marietta police at 1 p.m. on July 31 at the Life Way Church, at 1991 Davis Lane off Cobb Parkway, despite having been warned by police to stay off the property in November last year, records show.
He faces a single misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Police say Clinton was given a trespass warning 10 months ago because he was living in the church attic against a city ordinance and “causing issues to patrons and business owners” in the area at the time, his arrest warrant states.
“Code Enforcement was notified and the property owner was given notice to have the accused removed,” the warrant states, adding Clinton was told not to return for five years.
Officers say they discovered Clinton working on the church lawn at 1:30 p.m. on July 24 and asked staff from nearby businesses if they had seen Clinton there prior.
Police were told by church neighbors Clinton had remained living on the property and was seen there daily, “except he now stays underneath the church instead of in the attic,” the warrant states.
When police notified Marietta code enforcement staff, who notified the church owner, he said he felt bad for Clinton and had continued to allow him to stay and work at his church and his adjoining property at 1999 Davis Lane, officers say.
Jail records show Clinton’s listed address is now that of another place of worship — the Heaven’s Gate church at 816 Pickers Industrial Drive in Marietta.
He was released to that address on a $100 bond on Aug. 3, having spent three days in custody at the county jail, records show.
