A Roswell man was killed in a wreck while riding his motorcycle near the Kennesaw State University football stadium Saturday.
Dylan Nekrasas, 19, was driving his red and black 2002 Suzuki GSXR1000 east along Big Shanty Road just after 2:30 p.m. when he struck a BMW 430xi sedan turning left onto Big Shanty from Hidden Forest Court, according to Cobb police.
Nekrasas was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The BMW was struck a second time by another car driving west along Big Shanty Road, police said.
The driver of the BMW was taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment of chest pains and shortness of breath, according to police. The driver of the second car was not injured.
"Investigators suspect speed was a contributing factor and do not anticipate any charges," police said.
