A celebration of life will be held Saturday for Dylan Nekrasas, a Lassiter High School graduate and Kennesaw State University student killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday.
The Lassiter PTSA identified Nekrasas as a former student in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Nekrasas, 19, was riding his motorcycle near the KSU stadium Saturday afternoon when he struck a BMW sedan. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an obituary, Nekrasas was a member of Lassiter's Class of 2020 and was studying at KSU to "become a marketer like his dad." His family remembered him as an adventurous spirit and athlete with a "heart of gold."
The service will be at Northside Chapel in Roswell at 3 p.m. Saturday.
