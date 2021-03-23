Cobb County police are investigating a wreck that killed a man on Dallas Acworth Highway in Acworth west of Lake Allatoona Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened at 2:04 p.m. Monday when the driver of a white 1994 Lexus ES300, traveling north on Dallas Acworth Highway approaching Bayhaven Cove, failed to maintain his lane and hit a mailbox, then hit a tree, according to police.
The driver, Kenneth Clark, 47, of Dallas, died on the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
