Cobb police are investigating a shooting at Pinetree Country Club, near Kennesaw State University.
Cobb police confirmed a man was killed in the shooting, but said he had not been identified as of 5 p.m.
The university issued an alert just before 3 p.m. Saturday saying the suspect is "armed and dangerous." Around 4:30 p.m., the university in a tweet said a suspect was last seen on Club Drive headed toward Shiloh Road.
Described by the university's emergency management department as a "hispanic male with a darker complexion" and long hair, the suspect is 6'1" and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark work pants "and possibly a hat."
John Lavender had just finished playing golf at the country club with his father and sister when he heard someone had parked a truck on the green, at the 10th hole — "a very weird situation," he said.
Lavender left the clubhouse to look at the truck.
"As I was walking back into the club, I heard, like, four to six pops," he said. "Initially, I thought it was fireworks. Because, like I said, (it’s) Kennesaw. I’m not thinking about gunfire or anything like that. And then it was very shortly thereafter that members were like, 'somebody’s down on the ground.'"
"We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and will provide additional details as they are received," Cobb Police Department spokesperson Shenise Barner said in an email Saturday.
Officer Scott Luther, a spokesperson for the Kennesaw Police Department, said the shooting had occurred in unincorporated Cobb, outside his department's jurisdiction.
Just before 5 p.m., Kennesaw students were told by the university's emergency management department they could "resume normal activities," as "no credible threat to campus is indicated at this time."
This is a developing story.
