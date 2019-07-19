A south Georgia man kidnapped, choked, strangled and smothered a woman in a Cobb County motel room near the Cumberland Mall, police say.
William Chadwick Clanton, 34, of Nashville, Georgia, remains in custody without bond in the Cobb jail on five charges relating to the July 14 incident.
Warrants claim Clanton was with the female victim at the Extended Stay America at 2474 Cumberland Parkway SE, about a mile and a half from Cumberland Mall, when he smothered her with a pillow, tackled her to the bathroom floor, dragged her onto the bed and choked and strangled her.
Police say this happened between 1:23 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and that Clanton also snatched the victim’s cellphone from her hands while she was calling 911 for help.
He threw the phone across the room where it smashed against the wall and broke, officers say.
Police were called by an occupant of an adjoining room who heard the victim’s screams for help.
The kidnapping charge relates to Clanton holding the victim in the motel room against her will, warrants show.
Police say she was bleeding and had a swollen lip and red marks around her neck.
Clanton was arrested by Cobb police at the motel the same day and has since remained in custody at the Cobb jail without bond.
He faces three felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the second degree, as well as two misdemeanors of battery and obstruction.
