A man convicted of pointing a gun at his estranged wife and her 11-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and another 10 years on probation.
Ali Alim Ihsan, 42, of Locust Grove, was convicted of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree after a two-day trial in Cobb County Superior Court, records show.
Judge Stephen Schuster said Ihsan “terrorized and tortured an 11-year-old,” sentencing him to a total of 20 years, with 10 years to serve in custody and the rest on probation, according to a news release Monday from the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
Ihsan went to his estranged wife’s home in Austell on the evening of Feb. 25, brandishing two handguns, police said.
He pointed a gun directly at both victims and ordered them around the apartment at gunpoint, his arrest warrant states, adding that before leaving the apartment, Ihsan threw a surveillance camera into a fish tank.
Police were alerted two days later, on Feb. 27, after Ihsan’s estranged wife sent a video of the attack to her employer, the DA’s office said.
“The defendant’s conduct was violent and horrific,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stevenson said. “Thank you to our partners at the Cobb County Police Department for their work to get this dangerous domestic violence abuser off the streets.”
Ihsan’s jail record states he has been in custody 118 days since his arrest by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the Cobb Magistrate Court around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.
The Cobb DA’s office said help is available for anyone suffering abuse in an intimate relationship.
Locally, LiveSAFE Resources can help victims break free from domestic violence. Their 24-hour crisis line is 770-427-3390, and they are on the web at www.livesaferesources.org.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also provides resources to victims, regardless of location. The hotline number is 1-800-799-7233 and the website is www.thehotline.org.
