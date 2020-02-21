A 67-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child over a five-year period is behind bars in Cobb County, having been indicted on 13 felony charges in the case.
Richard Wayne Couch, of Carrollton, made a juvenile perform sex acts on him, while in his truck, on at least five different occasions outside stores from which he had just purchased items, including pet animals, according to a 2017 arrest warrant obtained by Cobb County police, who allege this occurred in Austell and Mableton between April 2010 and November 2014.
Police said Couch would buy something at a store, including pet birds and a pet dog, and then make the child engage in sex acts in his truck afterwards.
This happened once in his truck outside a Metro by T-Mobile (metroPCS) store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, after Couch had bought a cellphone at the store, per his warrant.
Police said it also happened outside an Austell PetSmart store on Austell Road, near the East-West Connector, on July 31, Sept. 27 and Nov. 28 of 2014, and between June and July 2013. On three of those occasions Couch had purchased a parakeet from the pet store, in the East West Commons Shopping Center, and once a “wiener type dog,” his warrant states.
Couch is further accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl at an Austell residential address and a juvenile at that address on at least three different occasions between April 2010 and October 2015, according to the warrant. The alleged abuse happened in the laundry room, in the victim’s bedroom and on a couch while they were watching television, police said.
It is not clear from public records, which do not identify the juvenile victim of each alleged crime, whether there is more than one victim.
Cobb sheriff’s deputies took Couch into their custody just after midnight on Feb. 13, at the Carroll County jail, and booked him into the Cobb jail, records show.
He remains behind bars without bond on 13 felony charges, having been indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Feb. 6.
Couch faces four counts of aggravated child molestation, seven counts of child molestation, and single counts each of aggravated sexual battery and criminal attempt to commit a felony, per his indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.