An 18-year-old man from Mississippi has been indicted on rape and aggravated sexual battery charges in Cobb County, after police said he broke into a hotel room and attacked a juvenile girl in the middle of the night.
Deontae Neal, of Sidon, Mississippi, has been in the Cobb County jail without bond for 65 days since his arrest in Mississippi on Oct. 3, his jail record shows.
Police said Neal raped and sexually assaulted the young girl between 11 p.m. on June 5 and 1 a.m. on June 6 in 2018.
He forced his way into the victim’s room at the Days Inn by Wyndham hotel on Circle 75 Parkway, alongside Interstate 75 just north of the Cumberland interchange, and dragged the victim into the bathroom, the arrest warrant states.
Neal was indicted by a grand jury in the Cobb Superior Court on Dec. 5 on four counts of rape, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment, the indictment shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.