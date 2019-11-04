A 60-year-old man has spent almost six months behind bars at the Cobb County jail because he tried to get prescription painkillers with a fake doctor’s prescription at a Walgreens in Kennesaw, police say.
Maurice Hibbler, who has listed home addresses in both Atlanta and Douglasville, attempted to get Oxycodone and Percoset, both narcotics prescribed for pain, using a fake prescription at the Walgreens at 4075 Cherokee Street just off Interstate 75 in Kennesaw around 7:30 p.m. on May 20, police said.
A pharmacist at the store spotted that Hibbler’s prescription was fake and alerted authorities, his arrest warrant states.
The arresting Cobb County police officer met with the doctor named in Hibbler’s prescription, who confirmed the document was a fraud, per investigators.
“The doctor explained that his name is spelled incorrectly, his office does not use the type of prescription paper it was printed on, the signature of the card is not his, and he does not do abdominal pain, which is what the prescription was issued for,” Hibbler’s arrest warrant states.
Cobb police arrested Hibbler at the Walgreens shortly after his attempt to get prescription painkillers and he has been in custody at the Cobb jail since, records show.
Hibbler faces a single felony charge of acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, forgery, fraud or deception, for which he is subject to a $2,500 bond, his jail record shows.
He was indicted on that charge by a grand jury in the Cobb County Superior Court on Thursday, court documents show.
