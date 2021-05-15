A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a driver Friday afternoon near Nickajack Elementary School in Smyrna, and Cobb police need help identifying him.
Mableton's Joyce Ann Piatt, 84, was driving her 2008 Honda CR-V east on Cooper Lake Road, approaching Berryhill Creek, when a man in a wheelchair "entered into the path of the Honda" from the sidewalk, police said, noting that the man was not in a crosswalk.
Piatt was not injured and remained on scene. The man in the wheelchair was found dead at the scene by staff from the Cobb Medical Examiner's Office.
Police have yet to identify the man and have asked for help doing so. The incident itself also remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 770-499-3987.
