Cobb police are investigating a Saturday night crash in west Cobb that injured two Dallas, Georgia men.
According to police, the crash occurred at 11:41 p.m. on Hiram Acworth Highway (State Route 92) at its intersection with Kensley Way.
A black 2006 GMC Sierra 2500 was traveling northbound on the highway. A vehicle was stopped in the northbound lane of the highway, waiting to turn left onto Kensley Way, police said.
“The GMC improperly passed the stopped vehicle and entered the southbound travel lane before continuing north in the southbound lane, passing the stopped vehicle,” police said.
During the improper pass, the GMC collided head-on into a black 2007 Lexus LS460, per police.
The driver of the Lexus, Billy J. Jones, 45, of Dallas, was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He remains in critical condition, police said Monday morning.
The driver of the GMC, James A. Wheaton, 39, of Dallas, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigators at (770) 499-3987.
