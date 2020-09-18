A man was killed Thursday after a car on South Cobb Drive lost control and spun into a CobbLinc bus shelter, according to police.
Demarco Hill, 37, of Austell was approaching Leader Road on South Cobb Drive at 5:24 a.m. Thursday when his Tesla Model 3 hydroplaned, spinning onto the sidewalk before hitting the bus shelter, Cobb police said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A man standing inside the shelter was fatally injured. The Cobb County Police Department has not released the man’s name, pending notification of his family.
The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating the wreck. Those with information regarding the wreck are encouraged to call department investigators at 770-499-3987.
