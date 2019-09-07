A 74-year-old man is behind bars after police said he impersonated a parking attendant and tried to take money from people parking in downtown Marietta.
Police said Ligon Mcwhorter Durham of Gastonia, North Carolina, stationed himself behind Johnnie MacCracken’s off Marietta Square with a pellet pistol. When a victim walked toward the pub’s rear entrance on the afternoon of Aug. 24, Durham fired a pellet at the curb and told the victim he needed to pay $5 to park, according to an arrest warrant. The victim refused and walked into the pub.
Police said Durham told them he was there to make sure people paid for parking and admitted to firing the pellet pistol, saying he “wanted to test it out,” and did not see the victim approaching when he fired, the warrant reads.
Stonebridge Church, which manages the parking lot, told police there is no attendant on duty and Durham was never hired to collect money. Upon searching Durham, police found six $5 bills in his pocket.
Durham was arrested and taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he faces charges of reckless conduct and aggravated assault. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
