Marietta police are hoping witnesses come forward to help them investigate a serious vehicle crash that left a Woodstock man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Police said 56-year-old Joey Dobbs, of Woodstock, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta following the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Fairground Street and South Marietta Parkway just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Per investigators, Dobbs was riding a 1983 Honda Aspencade motorcycle southbound on Fairground Street while a Mableton resident was driving a 2002 Acura MDX, an SUV, on South Marietta Parkway.
The Mableton resident, 66-year-old Gwenetta Smith, attempted to turn left onto Fairground Street south and collided with the motorcycle, police said.
“It is unknown at this time which driver had the right of way and the crash remains under investigation,” the Marietta Police Department stated in a press release.
Smith was not injured in the wreck and was interviewed at the scene then released, per police.
Charges are appropriate, according to investigators, once they determine which driver was in the wrong.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is urged to contact Marietta Investigator Chris Henry at 770-794-5364.
