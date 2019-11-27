A Waleska man is in a Marietta hospital with serious injuries after crashing his car into a tree in Kennesaw during lunchtime Wednesday, according to Cobb County police.
Joshua McDonald, 44, was driving a black 2016 RAM 1500 pickup truck north on George Busbee Parkway around 12:20 p.m. when the vehicle “left the lane of travel, entered the center median, and collided with a tree,” Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened north of Busbee Drive, police said, which is near the Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Police said the collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call 770-499-3987.
