A man was killed while crossing Interstate 20 following a collision on the road in south Cobb early Monday morning, police say, bringing to five the number of pedestrians who have died on roads in the county this month.
Police say they will release the man’s name after his identity has been confirmed by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Investigators say the man was driving a black 2007 Land Rover westbound on I-20, west of Factory Shoals Road, when his vehicle collided with the back of a white 2007 Freightliner tractor trailer traveling in the same westbound lane just before 2:30 a.m.
Police say the Land Rover’s driver pulled his car into the left emergency lane, due to “disabling damage” on the vehicle, while the driver of the Freightliner, identified as 38-year-old David Jaworski Wilson, of Montgomery, Alabama, continued on I-20 west and exited onto Thornton Road.
“The driver of the Land Rover exited the vehicle and attempted to cross I-20,” a Cobb police press release stated Monday. “He was struck by an unknown vehicle and then several additional vehicles.”
Police say Wilson, who was not injured in the initial collision, returned to the scene after turning around at Thornton Road.
The Rover driver died on site, police say.
The incident remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information about it to call them on 770-499-3987.
Four other pedestrians have died on Cobb roads this month, according to police.
Marietta resident Paul Livenson, 41, died just after midnight on July 17 when hit by a 2018 Kia Forte while walking northbound in the left travel lane of South Cobb Drive near Beech Road in Fair Oaks.
Police say the driver of the Kia, 27-year-old Jordan Gatling, of Marietta, remained at the scene, was not at fault and will not face charges.
Acworth resident Sonny Ditomaso, 50, died when hit by a car on Cobb Parkway in Acworth on July 16.
Investigators say he was at fault and the driver of the car is unlikely to face charges.
On July 9, Lewis Mitchell, 57, of Marietta, was also fatally hit by a car while walking on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.
That incident remains under investigation.
Another Marietta man, 58-year-old Tomas Hernandez-Vazquez, died after being hit by a car while crawling along the edge of Smyrna Powder Springs Road near Timber Creek Lane in Smyrna.
The driver of the car that hit Hernandez-Vazquez left the scene.
According to data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, there were 16 collisions between pedestrians and vehicles on roads in unincorporated Cobb County last year, nine of which were fatal.
Police say of those 16 incidents, 14 were the fault of the pedestrian involved.
