A man who strangled the mother of his child until she lost consciousness at her Marietta home has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Derek James Burns, 29, of Carrollton, has been in custody at the Cobb County jail since his arrest on April 23, 2018, over 550 days ago, records show.
He was found guilty of aggravated assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, assault and battery by a Cobb Superior Court jury after just an hour’s deliberation on Friday, the Cobb District Attorney’s office said.
Once convicted, Burns was sentenced by Senior Judge Adele Grubbs to 22 years, with 20 to serve in prison and the remainder on probation.
Grubbs called Burns vicious and harmful, the DA’s office said.
The incident occurred in the victim’s Marietta home around 10:30 p.m. on April 19, 2018, police said.
According to Burns’ arrest warrant, he became angry with the victim, his girlfriend and the mother of his child, when she made a comment as they were in the kitchen of her home.
Burns slapped her in the face and she fell on the floor, after which he put her in a choke hold and strangled her from behind until she lost consciousness, police said.
The woman, who had tried to protect herself with a pot off the stove, woke to find Burns ordering her to stay in a corner of the room “or he would put a gun to her head, kill her, put the gun in her hand and he would leave it to look like a suicide,” his warrant stated.
In fear of further injury, the victim “dropped to the floor” and waited until Burns had left the house before she got up, the warrant said.
The assault left the woman with bruising around both eyes, red marks and scratches on her face, and scratches and swelling around her neck “that resulted in what sounded like air bubbles popping when she moved her neck in any direction,” police said.
Burns displayed a smug demeanor and often laughed throughout his week-long trial, the DA’s office said.
A former girlfriend testified against Burns in Cobb Superior Court that he had also choked her to unconsciousness when they were dating.
“In 1999, the victim in this case was sexually assaulted in another county,” senior assistant district attorney Shepard Orlow said. “After a three-year process, that defendant’s criminal trial resulted in an acquittal that left lasting emotional scars. She showed tremendous courage in once again placing her trust in our judicial system and the hands of Cobb County prosecutors and jurors.”
Burns will get credit for the time he has already served in jail.
The DA’s office reiterates that help is available for those suffering abuse in an intimate relationship.
Locally, LiveSAFE Resources can help victims break free from domestic violence. Their 24-hour crisis line is 770-427-3390, and they are on the web at www.livesaferesources.org.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also provides resources to victims, regardless of location. The hotline number is 1-800-799-7233 and its website is www.thehotline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.