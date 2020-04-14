Marietta police say a Rincon, Georgia man drove over 260 miles to a 13-year-old boy’s Marietta home to have sex with the child, after engaging in explicit phone messages and video with the juvenile victim.
Andrew Jordan Pendleton, 23, was arrested by Marietta police at the boy’s home in the early evening of March 20, when officers met him in the driveway, records show.
At that time, Pendleton was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor and booked into the Cobb County jail without bond, per his March 20 arrest warrant and jail record.
Since then, Marietta police have charged Pendleton with three additional felonies in relation to the case, according to his second arrest warrant issued on April 7.
Per the warrants, Pendleton started engaging with the boy on March 4 over the phone, and the two exchanged explicit photographs and videos at Pendleton’s encouragement.
Between March 18 and 20, Marietta Detective Mark Erion posed as the boy, with his parents’ permission, and engaged with Pendleton remotely, warrants show.
“Accused did express a sexual interest in the child and stated he wanted to have sex with the 13-year-old child,” police said. “Accused did take a substantial step to commit the act of aggravated child molestation by expressing his desire through text messages to have sex with a 13-year-old child and did drive to the child's home to have a sexual encounter with the child. Said accused was stopped in the driveway of the child's home.”
According to the April warrant, Pendleton had two cellphones in his possession when he arrived at the boy’s home.
Police said they seized both phones as evidence, obtained a search warrant for them, and found videos of Pendleton engaging explicitly with the boy over the phone, as well as still photos of screenshots during this interaction.
Pendleton also searched the internet for adult pornography, which he sent the boy, police said.
In one pornographic image on Pendleton’s phone, a five-year-old boy was naked from the waist down, per police reports.
Records show Pendleton, who is considered a danger to the community, is denied bond on all seven charges, including four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child as well as felony counts of aggravated child molestation and computer pornography.
Pendleton also faces a misdemeanor charge of distributing obscene material to a minor, records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.