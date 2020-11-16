A Texas man who was seriously injured in a crash on Riverside Parkway last week has died, according to Cobb County police.
Jimmy Roberts, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas, died at 2:10 a.m. at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital due to injuries sustained in a crash early Wednesday, Officer Shenise McDonald, spokesperson for Cobb County Police Department, said in a statement.
Roberts and his brother, Jeffrey Roberts, 46, of Austell, were seriously injured when their car missed a curve in the road on Riverside Parkway and crashed into objects in the shoulder, police said.
According to investigators, at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey, driven by Jeffrey Roberts, traveling south on Riverside Parkway, south of Hartman Road, “failed to negotiate a left curve” and went over the curb into a grass shoulder, crashing into a wooden fence, a light pole and a tree. The Honda was knocked south and back onto Riverside Parkway, and came to a final uncontrolled rest in the southbound lanes.
Jeffery Roberts, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. His brother, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
