A Hiram man died in a traffic collision on Dallas Highway Monday afternoon, according to Cobb County Police.
According to police, the crash occurred at 12:37 p.m. on Dallas Highway at Ward Farm Drive when a westbound red 2004 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by Stephen Waldrop, 48, of Hiram, left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.
Waldrop was pronounced deceased on scene. Police say they have notified his next of kin.
Cobb Police are investigating the cause of the collision. Investigators ask that anyone with information about the crash contact 770-499-3987.
