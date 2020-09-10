Police are investigating a crash that killed a man on Interstate 75 south near Delk Road Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon, just north of the Delk Road exit, a 2019 GMC Terrain traveling southbound collided with a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter van driven by 28-year-old Andres Galan-Marquez of Sandy Springs, according to Marietta Police Department.
The crash caused the GMC Terrain to leave the roadway and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The driver, a male, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police have not released his name, pending the notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact STEP Investigator Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.