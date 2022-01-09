Generic stock image of police car lights shot September 8, 2020.

 Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

A man was killed when he was struck by a car while walking on the northbound lanes on I-75 early Saturday morning. 

The man had not been identified as of Saturday afternoon, according to Marietta police, who describe him as a hispanic male "possibly in his twenties or early thirties with a thin build."

The man was walking on the interstate, near its entrance from South Marietta Parkway, at about 3:38 a.m. Saturday when he was hit by an Ohio man driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The incident is under investigation, and Marietta police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (770) 794-5384.  

