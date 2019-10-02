A young man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the vehicles they were driving collided at the Austell and Seayes roads intersection in Austell Tuesday night, Cobb police say.
Austell resident Lawrence Peters, 26, died at the scene, just south of the East-West Connector, as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said Wednesday morning.
He was separated from his Suzuki motorcycle, but “stayed in contact” with the Nissan car that hit him as he went south on Austell Road through the intersection just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Melton said.
The Nissan was being driven by 41-year-old Melissa Youngblood, of Lithia Springs, who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
“Investigators believe the speed of the Suzuki contributed to the collision,” Melton said, although the crash investigation is ongoing.
Youngblood was traveling north on Austell Road and turned left toward Seayes Road at the intersection, entering the path of Peters’ motorcycle as he continued straight, investigators said.
Melton said Peters’ motorcycle hit the right side of the Nissan, causing the car to roll.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
