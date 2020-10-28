A Lithia Springs man is accused of stabbing and killing another man at his ex-girlfriend’s Mableton apartment, according to court records.
Rendell Russell, 28, of Lithia Springs, entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Tuesday and stabbed Gregory James “multiple times,” who had been asleep with her in the bed, according to his arrest warrant.
Russell’s ex-girlfriend was a witness to the killing, according to the warrant.
Cobb County officers were dispatched to the Sierra Forest apartment complex on Mableton Parkway in response to a reported shooting, but found instead “the victim’s injuries appeared to have been caused by a sharp force instrument,” said Officer Shenise McDonald, spokesperson with the Cobb Police Department.
James was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Russell was arrested later Tuesday morning on charges of murder and aggravated assault. He was booked in the Cobb County jail, where he is being held without bond.
The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, McDonald said.
