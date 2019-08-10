A Powder Springs man is behind bars, charged with robbing a Powder Springs McDonald’s through the drive-thru window.
Timothy Joseph Robinson, 32, was arrested Thursday in connection with the April 11 robbery.
According to an arrest warrant, Robibnson pulled up to the restaurant at 4021 Powder Springs Road near Richard D. Sailors Parkway shortly after 5:30 p.m.
He handed the cashier a note telling him to place all the money in a Burger King bag and that if he ran, he would be shot.
Robinson kept his hand in another bag as if he were pointing a gun at the cashier, police said.
Robinson faces charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and terroristic threats. He is being held without bond in Cobb County Jail.
