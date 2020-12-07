A Duluth man is charged with murder after a woman was fatally shot in a Marietta restaurant Sunday, police say.
Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 911 callers reported that a shot was fired inside El Ranchero at 562 Cobb Parkway South, according to Marietta police.
Police responded in about a minute and found a woman, Janice Ross, 43, of Atlanta, with a gunshot wound to her neck. She died in the restaurant before she could be moved to a hospital, Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesperson for Marietta Police Department, said in a statement.
The suspect, later identified as Jose Lemus-Maldonado, 50, of Duluth, ran out into the woods behind the restaurant, witnesses told police.
Witnesses were "overwhelmed with emotion and struggled to convey what they had just seen," police said.
Multiple K-9 officers were used to track the suspect. The track took police onto the Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University, and KSU was immediately notified, Marietta police said.
Both the KSU and the Life University campuses were locked down for about an hour until Lemus-Maldonado was arrested.
Georgia State Patrol sent a helicopter to assist in the search, and Cobb County police and KSU campus police also responded.
McPhilamy credited K-9 Jacquo with apprehending the suspect, who he said had been hidden in thick brush behind a baseball field on the KSU campus, Walter Kelly Sr. Memorial Field.
Lemus-Maldonado was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for stitches for minor injuries from the K-9 apprehending him, police said. He has been booked into the Cobb County jail, where he is being held without bond. He is charged with felony malice murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Lemus-Maldonado told police that he and Ross had been in a long-term relationship, McPhilamy said.
McPhilamy thanked everyone involved in the response to the shooting, including witnesses and police agencies.
"The seamless cooperation of so many dedicated professionals working with our officers and K9 teams led to this armed suspect being located and taken into custody less than one hour after the shooting occurred," he said.
(1) comment
Thanks to the great law enforcement officers and 911 dispatchers in Cobb County.
